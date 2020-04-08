PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- It's a difficult time right now for everyone. The anxiety and stress are amplified for moms and dads who are about to welcome a baby into the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are they worried about germs at the hospital, but there are also strict visitation restrictions in place. That means parents have to plan a little differently for the arrival of their babies.
Doula Julie Fields has helped many families over the years. She teaches parents everything from breathing techniques and positioning to knowing the signs that it's time to go to the hospital. A doula helps parents put a birth plan into place. But with the threat of coronavirus in our hospitals combined with restrictions on visitors -- most hospitals are only allowing one person to be there for the delivery and no other visitors -- Fields said many families are now looking into home births. She also said some of her clients are considering a birthing center to avoid going to the hospital.
While doulas are usually with their clients when they give birth, restrictions on visitors mean they cannot be there in person. Technology is helping with that.
"I help guide them into the hospital just like in a normal situation," Fields explained. "It's very hard, especially for first-time parents to know when it's time to even go to the hospital. No one wants to go to the hospital before they have to in these conditions right now. ... And I'm usually in their ear."
That's exactly what Fields did for the Lindaman family. She was there when mom Kiva had her first baby in the hospital. It was a different situation when Lindaman went into labor late last month. Fields could not be with her in person, but she was there via Facetime. Kiva wore an earbud to get Fields' guidance.
"It was just a huge relief; she could see everything," Kiva said. "She could hear me; she knew what was going on. It was amazing. It was awesome; it kinda gave me the extra strength to keep on pushing."
Fields wants parents to know that they don't forgo the extra support because of hospital restrictions. She suggests they talk to their doctors about options.
For more information about working with a doula virtually, including birthing classes, Fields is offering a free consultation through her website, JulestheDoula.com.