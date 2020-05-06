PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ask any mom and most will agree, something made by hand especially for them, is the best kind of gift. So why not give it try? You can create something pretty cool with the help of Phoenix craft studio, Pinspiration.
"Mothers Day will be really unique," said owner Brooke Roe. "A lot of us won't be able to see our moms but even if you can't see her, you can make something for her."
Pinspiration has put together kits with do-it-yourself gifts, making it easy to create something special for mom.
Some of the popular projects include the Celebrate calendar to remember important dates, a jewelry holder with mom's name and painted in her favorite color, plus photo blocks which start at $8.
Dads will like that everything's included in the kit, it's easy to order online and pick up curbside.
Roe added, "They love we've prepared these in a safe way. They don't have to worry about being in crowds right now. They can make it in the safety of their own homes, even in their pjs if they want."
Is mom or grandma in another state? Then send her something that represents Arizona. Pinspiration teamed up with a local company to create welded metal cactus sculptures that you can paint.
As always, any of the projects can be customized or personalized. To check out some of the gift kits perfect for Mother's Day, go to pinspiration.com/take-home-craft-kits