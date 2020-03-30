PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- With many surgeries getting postponed, patients are waiting anxiously, worrying that their conditions may get worse as medical facilities and doctors make way for coronavirus cases.
Matt Amity of Phoenix went into kidney failure last October, meaning his kidney function dropped to 15 percent.
Amity's wife Janine said he was added to the kidney transplant list in February. It was a six month process, which included a two month wait to get an appointment at the Mayo Hospital.
A friend from California offered to be his living donor, and Mayo scheduled for that friend to be tested in Arizona from March 16 to 20. That friend paid $3,500 in travel accommodations, but according to Janine, just three days before the trip, Mayo cancelled the appointments, saying the testing was deemed unnecessary.
Now, Janine is scared her husband's kidney is only going to get worse.
"It 100 percent feels like a decision has been made, whether that's political, financial, that the virus is the priority, and that if you are elderly or you are ill already, which is my husband, and many friends I know, and many people I know that are part of the transplant program at Mayo, are going to be secondary to this virus, and I think that is unfair, and fearful, because if something does happen where my husband goes into kidney failure, and it typically is something that can happen in 24 hours and it is an emergency. I just hope that they'll consider him a priority to assist him, versus if there's 500 patients waiting from a virus standpoint," said Janine. "So it's very concerning to me. Obviously this pandemic can't be controlled by anybody else, it's just something that happens, but at the same time, we have to have a plan in place to care for the people that are already ill."
In a statement issued to Arizona's Family by Dr. David Douglas, the Chair of the Mayo Clinic Transplant Center, he said "We greatly value our transplant patients, families, living donors and deceased donor families. We recognize that living donors are extremely generous people, willing to donate the gift of life to loved ones. We are experiencing extraordinary circumstances at this challenging time, requiring us to evaluate multiple factors,such as patient safety, acuity of their illness and hospital resources. Mayo clinic is doing our part to flatten the curve. We are continuing to perform transplants, and as always we are looking at each situation on a case-by-case basis."
Janine said if her husband's kidney function drops below 15 percent, he will ultimately have to go through dialysis, which she says requires visits to the doctor three times per week, and with an already weakened immune system, she's worried he could be exposed to COVID-19.