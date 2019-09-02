PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix-based Serendipit Consulting announced a nationwide contest to create a brand identity for one lucky pooch.
All dogs, young or old, with a family or in a shelter are encouraged to enter the contest. One mutt accompanied by its owner(s) or temporary caretaker, will be selected to go through the Valley marketing and communications agency's brand creation process.
The branding process will include a social media channel or renovation of existing channels, brand positioning, a tagline, logo and other creative asset development. In addition, a strategic social media plan along with future content.
To qualify, the dog's owner(s) or caretaker needs to be active on social media, willing to contribute content of their pooch, and be supportive of the process to fame.
The winner is not required to travel to Phoenix, but welcomed to for the branding session. The last day to enter will be Friday, Sept. 13.