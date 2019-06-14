PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix company wants to pay you to play and test video games.
Experis Games is at about 220 employees right now and wants to be at 400 before the end of the year.
The company is looking for video game testers to find glitches in video games that are on the market and yet to be released.
You need no experience and you don't even have to be a gamer.
Experis Games wants to hire a diverse population of all ages but you must be 18 to apply.
For more information go to http://experisgames.com/careers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.