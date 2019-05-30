PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one Phoenix entrepreneur is embracing mental health in the workplace.
Robert Maynard is bi-polar and calls his disorder his superpower.
Maynard has made companies millions of dollars.
He co-founded LifeLock and now owns the new tech startup SurchX in downtown Phoenix. The company helps businesses pass surcharges onto the customer.
Maynard says he hires employees who are neurodiverse.
At work, he explores mental health. He has in-office brain scans and invites his employees to do the same on the company dime.
The goal is to get the brain operating at optimum potential.
Meditation and yoga are also weekly activities at SurchX.
Maynard has a colorful history with his bipolar disorder and says the stigma associated with mental illness needs to go away.
"Take this very seriously. Take this as seriously as something you would take cancer. A lot of times people think it's a choice if you're depressed and you decided to get up everything would be fine. You're a drama queen because you're sick or you're a bad person if you gamble compulsively. None of that is correct," said Maynard.
He says he realizes he must always monitor his disorder but he credits that same disorder for his success saying his brain fires faster than others.
He says while many companies spend money on their employees' physical wellness, mental and emotional wellness should be addressed too.
Maynard puts his money where his mouth is. He's planning to spend some $1,400 per employee a month in health insurance.
