Phoenix Children's Hospital employee wins new car from Peoria dealer, Arizona's Family

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family teamed up with Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria to give a free car to a deserving frontline worker. Friday's giveaway started with a TV contest in December. We asked people to nominate an essential worker who has gone the extra mile for others and explain how a brand new car would improve their life. Hundreds of heartwarming nominations came in, but the panel of judges could only choose one winner -- Cecilia Bautista, a health unit coordinator in the pre-op department at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
"Good Morning Arizona" anchor Tess Rafols and Cecilia's husband and three kids were there on Friday to help surprise her with a 2020 Hyundai Venue.
Friend and former coworker Glenda Grandon nominated Cecilia. Glenda said professionally, Cecilia keeps the pre-op department running smoothly, goes above and beyond her regular duties, and keeps morale high. She also said Cecilia is dedicated to her husband Paul and three children, working to support the family when her husband was ill and taking the bus to work when her car broke down, never complaining once.
"A new vehicle that's reliable and didn't need repairs constantly would be a miracle for her and her family," Glenda said.
The general manager of Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria, Rick Trinkl, said he has a passion for philanthropy, and he and his team were thrilled to help someone in the community who does so much for others, especially during the pandemic.
"On behalf of our team, congratulations to Cecilia!" Rick said. "We hope that this brand new Hyundai Venue will help continue your fight on the frontlines while you forever inspire us all."
In addition to giving Cecelia the car, the team at Larry H. Miller raised money to cover the cost of the taxes on it.