PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to PEOPLE magazine, the best place to get a pie in Arizona is at a little BBQ joint in Phoenix.
At Little Miss BBQ, people will wait for hours in a line to get their barbecued meats. The restaurant can get busy to the point they have to close when they run out of food.
But when PEOPLE issued its list of best pies in every state, Little Miss BBQ was highlighted for its smoked pecan pie. With help from eater.com and its regional locations, the magazine chose the 51 winners by focusing heavy on "regionally-inspired recipes and locally sourced ingredients."
Smoked pecan pie, you say? Well, how is this type of dessert made?
Scott and Bekke Holmes of Little Miss BBQ explained to Good Morning Arizona the process of making the pecan pie, and why smoking it gives it extra flavor.
The smoked pecan pie is inspired by a secret recipe of Bekke's grandma.