PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix-based champion tennis player, Bethanie Mattek-Sands stopped by Good Morning Arizona to talk about her previous injury, her wins and her plans for the future.
Mattek-Sands suffered a grisly injury on the court in 2017 and just two years later won the United States Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Championship.
"I just remember going up to the net and hearing a loud pop," Mattek-Sands reflected on the injury. "I felt like my leg couldn’t support me. Then I looked at it and it didn’t even make sense."
The win at the U.S. Open is her second consecutive championship.
She's back home in Phoenix before the tour takes her to Asia.
Mattek-Sands is also currently enrolled in the Harvard Business School MBA program designed specifically for professional athletes.
This Crossover Into Business program allows athletes to develop crucial business knowledge by working with MBA student mentors to help them segue into the business world after their sports careers.
There are currently 28 athletes in the program representing the NFL, NBA, NHL, NWSL, American Ballet Company, WTA, and MLS — as well as an Olympic figure skater and water polo player.