PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix elementary school teacher is celebrating a new look for her classroom. She's one of a few lucky Arizona teachers getting money from a local charity granting wishes for teachers.
For six years, Rebecca Greenberg, art teacher at Encanto Elementary School, has been asking for new stools for her students. "Every year I'm told we don’t have the money," Greenberg said. "The stools that I currently have are very old, they are pretty wobbly, they have the cardboard tops that some of them just kind a rip off after a while."
This year, the art teacher's wish finally came true. She's among 200 teachers who were picked by Desert Financial and Fiesta Bowl Charities to receive grant money for their biggest classroom wish. Every year, teachers fill out an application and the winners are picked randomly.
"We know teachers dig into their own pockets," said Mike Nealy, Executive Director of Fiesta Bowl Charities. "They have to, to support what they need because the funds aren't there."
This is the fifth year for the Wishes for Teachers program and more than $3.2 million dollars has been given to 1,000 teachers.
Ms. Greenberg says getting this grant money is a bright spot in a tough year, where she's been teaching art class virtually. "When something like this happens, it really helps brighten up your week," Greenberg said.
She's looking forward to when her students can return to the classroom and see the changes she's finally been able to make. "That's going to be a good day," Greenberg said.
If you'd like more information on the Wishes for Teacher program, click HERE.