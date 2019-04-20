PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--More than 120 dogs and cats from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control boarded a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport. They are headed to shelters and adopters in Seattle to find forever homes.
It was organized by the non-profit Wings of Rescue. The CEO Ric Browde said it flies at risk pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to other locations in hopes of finding them homes.
“The Maricopa Animal Care and Control Center is overcrowded, and they needed kennel space there are several shelters in Seattle that are empty and are just crying out for pets and have got adopters waiting,” said Browde.
Browde said many adoptable and healthy pets are being euthanized in shelters due to overcrowding. Its Wings of Rescue’s mission to relocate to keep that from happening and relocate the animals.
“Unfortunately, there’s a drastic need because people are not providing the best animal care. some people in the community they are not vaccinating their pets, they are not microchipping their pets and above all they are not neutering or spaying their pets,” said Browde.
Wings of Rescue also relocates animals displaced due to natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes and fires. Since its inception in 2013, Wings of Rescue has flown 31,000 pets to safety.
