SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back to school can get expensive, but for several Valley residents, they turned to a popular app to help get extra money.
Scottsdale resident Tonia Cupp and her 8-year-old daughter use Mercari to clear out their closets to make room and money for the new fall wardrobe and back-to-school supplies.
They got cash quickly after listing outgrown or last season's clothing, gently used toys, books, electronics and more.
Arizona's Family spoke Andrea Toch, another Phoenix resident who uses the app. She tells us that she uses the app to sell her clothes and "de-clutter her life."
"Now that is back-to-school, it's time to purge. It's time to get rid of the clutter of my life. Help keep my life simple and organized," Toch said.
Unlike other marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, with Mercari, there's no need to meet strangers in person. They send you a pre-printed shipping label, making it extremely easy to ship.
Also, you're reaching a national buyer pool and you still get paid instantly, not in 3-5 days like on eBay.
With parents expected to spend almost $700 in back-to-school expenses per child, Mercari is helping budget conscious families recoup some of the expenses.
Mercari is on both the App Store and Google Play, you can find out more about it here: mercari.com.