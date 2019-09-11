PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maya Thompson is a Phoenix-area mom with a special bond to Taylor Swift that has lived on for nearly 10 years. All because of a blog she started about her son, Ronan, who was diagnosed with cancer, stage 4 neuroblastoma.
Taylor Swift admitted during a 2015 concert in Glendale that she wouldn't know half as much about childhood cancer, if it wasn't for Thompson's blog.
She then sang a song dedicated to Thompson and her son Ronan, who lost his battle in 2011 before his 4th birthday.
Swift's song, called "Ronan," (who she credits Thompson for co-writing, since many of the lyrics were taken from her blog) was featured as a single on iTunes in 2012.
Recently, Swift has been seen wearing a favorite monkey ski cap similar to one that Ronan loved, as Swift and Thompson's special friendship continues to blossom.
To this day, Thompson says she is in awe and humbled by Swift's kindness and friendship, as she still receives positive text messages from her, all these years later.
Swift first performed the song live for Stand Up to Cancer in September 2012, and as of 2018 has only performed it publicly one other time, when Thompson attended the Glendale, Arizona stop of The 1989 World Tour on August 17, 2015.
All proceeds from sales of the single go to help fight cancer.
Thompson has since started The Ronan Foundation, a volunteer-run organization focused solely on funding cutting-edge research to improve treatments for children with neuroblastoma.