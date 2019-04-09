PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix-area event is looking for residents to turn in their old, damaged or expired car seats so that volunteers can properly recycle them.
The Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPO) is partnering with Safe Kids Maricopa County and other local organizations for the 11th annual “Keep Our Planet Neat, Recycle Your Car Seat” event.
Until April 18, people can bring their old car seats into several participating auto shops including S&S Tire Goodyear/Avondale at 800 N. Dysart Road in Goodyear, Hi-Tech Car Care at 2924 E. Thomas Road in Phoenix or Sothern Pavilion Self Storage at 7110 E. Southern Avenue in Mesa.
For a full list of participating locations, visit narpro.com.
The car seats will all be recycled on April 20 at Good Works Auto Repair at 2348 E. Broadway Road in Tempe.
Last year, nearly 1,000 car seats were saved from unsafe use and dumping.
Car seats don’t last forever and over time, their components will break down, especially in the hot Arizona sun.
Older car seats, or those that have been involved in an accident, even with no visible damage, should not be used.
This event helps those with older, expired or damaged car seats to get rid of them in an environmentally-friendly way by keeping them out of vehicles and landfills.
