NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic condition has a big reason to smile thanks to the generosity of strangers.
Julian Ruggiero, 13, suffers from hereditary coproporphyria (HCP) which his family describes as one of the most painful diseases known to man. Exposure to sunlight, even someone’s cologne, perfume or cigarette smoke could be dangerous.
“You can have kidney failure, liver failure, some people have seizures, luckily Julian doesn’t have seizures,” said Rebecca Ruggiero, Julian’s mom.
Sun exposure could lead to painful blisters all over Julian’s body.
“This happens no matter what clothing I put on, no matter what I do,” said Julian.
“There are triggers everywhere and the only safe place to be is our home,” said Rebecca.
With the threat of sun exposure constant in Arizona, the 13-year-old is now home schooled and spends a lot of time alone.
“I lost most of my friends. I play games, draw and am always on my phone basically,” said Julian.
“He’s really starting to get into music,” said Rebecca.
After falling in love with drums, Julian’s mom says she noticed a spark within him and wanted to do something about it.
On Facebook, Rebecca posted asking how much a set would be, saying: “I’m a single mom so I can’t afford much.”
The post caught the eye of Kerry Oliveri and other local drummers that are part of the group “Phoenix Area Drummers.”
“I went online and asked if anyone wanted to help,” said Oliveri.
“Our members were very generous and donated a complete drum set and on top of that to make sure Julian doesn’t drive his mom and neighbors crazy, we have an electric drum set with headsets,” she said.
The Ruggiero family is overwhelmed by this act of kindness from strangers.
“My mind is going black, I’m super happy,” said Julian.
“Did you have any idea?” asked Rebecca.
“I really had none at all,” said Julian.
Oliveri says area drummers also plan to give Julian free lessons for his new drum sets.
“I’m so happy for you, you deserve it,” said Rebecca.
“Thank you mom, I love you,” said Julian.
