PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some new wildlife will be at the Phoenix Herpetologist Sanctuary on Thursday.
The sanctuary announced they would be receiving some new animals following the closure of a California wildlife facility.
[WATCH: Wildlife relocation to Arizona]
Officials with the sanctuary said they will be receiving 7 alligators and various snakes, tortoises, and lizards.
The sanctuary traveled to the facility Wednesday to pick up the animals and were relocated to Phoenix on Thursday morning.
Wildlife Waystation in the Angeles National Forest shut down for good and had to relocate more than 470 exotic animals, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Luckily, some of those animals will have a new and happy home in Phoenix.