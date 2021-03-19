PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona has the best weather this time of the year, and just like how we love to utilize our hiking trails now, so do the snakes and lizards.

Some of the snakes and lizards are dangerous. Rattlesnakes and Gila monsters are both venomous.

They've been asleep for the winter, but as the temperatures go up, they have started emerging hungry, thirsty, and looking for a mate.

Experts say if you're going on a hike, stay on the trail. Also, don't hike with headphones or earbuds. You can't hear a rattlesnake warn you that you're too close if you're listening to music or a podcast. It's essential to be aware of your surroundings.

If you have a close encounter with a rattlesnake or Gila monster, stay calm and just take a step back. If you leave them alone, they will leave you alone.

"Snake bites can easily start at over $200,000 to get treatment if you're bitten by a rattlesnake and if you've been envenomated," explained Daniel Marchand of the Phoenix Herpetological Society. "So, it is a painful, uncomfortable, and an experience that you never want to experience, I promise you."

If you do get bitten, experts say you should not put a tourniquet on to reduce the flow of blood. Blood will help against the venom. Immediately call 911 and give dispatchers as much information as you can about your location.

You also need to pay attention when you are doing yardwork, playing in the backyard, or working in your garage because rattlesnakes are pretty much everywhere.

