GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Coyotes organization has added a new name to its roster, but this player won't be doing slapshots on the ice. Bravery is a service dog. He's not the first service dog to be part of the team. The Coyotes adopted Luna for the 2019-2020 season.

Bravery went through the same training as Luna – they were in the same graduating class – but he did it with somebody else. While Luna was only part of the pack for a season – she'll be going to a veteran in need -- Bravery will be with the Coyotes for the rest of his life.

"[Luna] was just such a positive influence on our front office and was just beloved by our fans an community that we wanted to see if we could bring another dog into our organization," said Brittani Willett of the Arizona Coyotes. Bravery joined the team at the end of February.

Bravery is a 3-year-old English Cream Golden Retriever, a breed known to be loyal, friendly, and intelligent. "The English Cream Golden Retriever's great temperament and willingness to please and serve makes them a popular choice for assistance dogs," according to an Oregon kennel that breeds the dogs.

Bravery's adoption by the Coyotes is part of a partnership with National Assistance Dogs that started with Luna. He will help raise awareness about the organization and the vital work that assistance dogs can do, particularly with veterans.

"NADI is a tremendous organization that helps veterans in our community," said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez. "We are all dog lovers at the Coyotes, and we hope that Bravery will raise awareness about NADI and the assistance they provide to veterans in need. Bravery will be a great addition to our Pack."

Having "signed" his contract earlier this week, Bravery's official title is chief howling officer. He knows more than 100 commands, as well as basic obedience and "proper service dog etiquette and public access manners."

"Having Bravery come around the office, it's amazing," retired player Shane Doan said. Doan is now working with the Coyotes as chief hockey development officer and loves having Bravery around. "Just having a dog around... seems to kind of help you carry the load of whatever you're carrying, and that you're not by yourself in doing it. Luna was incredible for us, and we're so excited for Bravery."

Special appearances at community service projects will be part of Bravery's job. He'll also visit hospitals and schools.

NADI is a nonprofit organization based in Paradise Valley. Spokeswoman Carey Dillabo said the dogs are trained to help their owners with physical tasks in addition to providing emotional comfort and support. "

NADI's certified, working assistance dogs enhance the quality of their disabled handlers' lives not only through performing mitigating task work, but also enrich a sense of freedom and independence," explains the Arizona Coyotes website.