PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Well, here's a "tail" that looks like something right out of a movie or commercial! Boy, can Max the dog scale a wall! And it's all out of necessity.
This pound puppy, who was adopted by his owners Sam and Kelly Tolson two years ago, just wants to look out his back gate. But his 'sister' doggie won't let him. She's smaller, but with a big bark, will keep Max from her look-out vantage point through the fence, and scare him away. It's a daily struggle, so in absolute desperation and necessity to see who is walking by, Max has figured out, that jumping to see over his 6 foot wall works pretty well!
The neighbors have come to enjoy the spectacle, some thinking he must be jumping on a trampoline to get that type of height, but nope! It's all him! What a Super Power!
Sara Jocelyn took video and posted it to Facebook. She was with her friend Nancy and dog Enzo, who seem to bring out Max's hilarious antics. His owners think it's so funny, they now have a hashtag for him, if you want to find the video online, #MaxTheJumpingDog or check out his Facebook page.
Sam tells us, Max doesn't always show off his high jump, and most of the time, he won't do it for them. But, if a special dog or person walks by their house, look out, or shall we say, "look up." You might just catch him showing off his mad skills!