PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Allergy season hits many hard and they are bad right now with so much blooming.
But did you know while you are coughing and sneezing, your pet could be suffering too?
[WATCH: Protecting your pets from allergies]
It turns out, pets get allergies too.
Dogs and cats are exposed to the same dusts, molds and pollens that we are.
But how they react is different.
You won't see sneezing and runny eyes like you see on humans. But like humans, who get really itchy with their allergies, so do dogs and some cats.
"Their seasonal allergies tend to manifest in the skin, in the ears and in the paws rather than producing hay fever like symptoms like people are used to," said veterinarian Josh Sosnow.
So for the animals, it's more of a skin allergy.
How do you know if your dog or cat has allergies?
You'll see them licking at their paws, rubbing their face along the ground - they're trying to scratch that itch for treatment.
Vets can now inject antibodies that knock out key chemicals that trigger that allergy response every few months.
There are now oral medicines and topical treatments you can use too.
You should go to the vet if your pet suffers from allergies but if you want to try something over-the-counter, there's Benedryl. However, vets say it's only about 20 percent effective.
