MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Little Whiskers Animal Rescue in Maricopa is seeking donations after a person brought in over 29 cats and kittens to the rescue including a pregnant mama.
The rescue on Facebook says that the mama kitten gave birth to a litter of kittens that included five conjoined kittens.
"All 5 of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! Two of the kittens have a conjoined body," says Little Whiskers. Their vet is working to see how to separate them and help them survive. Three of them are in critical condition but all five have been separated. One of them had to have one of their legs amputated.
Being that this something unusual, the rescue says it will cost them a big and would love help from the public. To find out how to donate, visit their website here or their Facebook page.