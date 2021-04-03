PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wildfire season is almost here in Arizona, and the Arizona Humane Society wants to make sure you have a plan in place for your pets in case of emergency -- any emergency. Your plan should be workable for all kinds of situations, including severe storms like those we see during the monsoon, an accidental house fire, or anything unexpected that could force you to pack up fast and leave your home.
AHS suggests having the three P's in place - Plan, Prepare, and Practice. They say you should make sure your pet is microchipped and wearing a collar with current ID tags. It's also a good idea to have a disaster kit and a person in place who can care for your pet if you can't.
Your disaster kit should include:
- Food and water
- Medication
- Leashes, carriers, bowls, and blankets
- Vet records
- Pet first-aid kit
- Photos and description of your pet
AHS says it's a good idea to practice with your family and even your pets so that everyone is ready to go in case of a real emergency.
"If evacuation orders are put into place, it is vital to evacuate as early as possible and to always remember that if it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets," AHS says in a press release.
For safety tips or more information, visit azhumane.org/disaster.