TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tempe-based animal rescue organization hopes you can give some of their dogs and cats a break from shelter life over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe is launching short-term foster care for its animals starting next week. Right now, the rescue has about 100 dogs and cats available to foster.
"Getting these pets out is really twofold," said Josie Gaieck of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue explained. "One. Yes, it's great for the pets to get out, have that break, have that little loving environment, but also with COVID-19, it's really important for folks to get that interaction, too. We're not having those family gatherings we're used to. Having that pet in your home can really bring a little bit of that holiday cheer and joy."
The shelter has a year-round foster program for which volunteers take home dogs or cats home for a week or two. This holiday program is unique, however, because there's no long-term commitment. Volunteers can keep the pets for as little as three days.
New mom Cinnamon Toast is one of the dogs available to foster, and she is the sweetest girl ever. She delivered her six puppies about five weeks ago and could use a change of scenery for a few days, not to mention a place to rest that's not a kennel at the shelter. Lost Our Home provides foster pet parents with everything they need to host their furry guests, including food, bowls, beds, leashes, blankets, carriers, and kennels.
Because of COVID-19, looking for and picking up your temporary furry friend is by appointment only.
Gaieck said people who are interested should fill out a foster application online at www.lostourhome.org/foster. You also can call 602-445-7387 for more information. Volunteer foster parents can schedule a pick up as early as Monday, Nov. 23.