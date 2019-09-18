PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pet homelessness and euthanasia rates in Maricopa County were at an all-time high prior to 2012.
But thanks to 7 years of the Fix.Adopt.Save initiative, animal welfare groups in the county have decreased euthanasia by 87% while reducing total intake of animals at shelters by 44%.
This effectively saved nearly 33,000 animals, according to a news release.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will join the leaders of the six animal welfare groups which make up Fix.Adopt.Save as they share the impact results of this 7-year initiative on Wednesday morning.
These impressive numbers were done in part by Fix.Adopt.Save and its funders, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and PetSmart Charities, injecting more than $4 million into the community to offer no cost spray/neuter surgeries and wellness visits which has totaled more than 60,000 spray/neuter surgeries.
A recent article by the New York Times showed Phoenix as having one of the lowest rates of pet euthanasia in the country.
“As a dog owner and animal lover, I am so grateful to have a collaborative group like Fix.Adopt.Save. addressing pet homelessness here in our city and county,” said Mayor Kate Gallego in a news release. “This organization has been extremely effective in reducing animal euthanasia rates and their resources and expertise are helping make Phoenix a leader on animal welfare.”
For more information on Fix.Adopt.Save, visit fixadoptsave.org/impact.