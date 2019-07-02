PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Make sure you pet prep before celebrating any festivities on the Fourth of July.
Fireworks can currently be set off until July 6 in Phoenix and pet owners need to be prepared for how that may impact their animals.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL), recommends that pet owners leave their animals at home when going to a firework show, double checking that every gate and door is locked.
To prepare for a fun July 4, make sure all animals have updated ID tags with current contact information and are microchipped.
AAWL encourages that animal owners make sure pets can enter a quiet part of the house and have music for background noise as well as ThunderShirts for nervous dogs.
