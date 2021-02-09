PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Want to get your loved one a pet this Valentine's Day? Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) may be able to help you.
Chapman BMW in Camelback will be paying the adoption fee for 391 adult dogs and cats at AAWL for the second time. It is part of their Beemer's Buddies program and is the largest sponsorship of adoption fees by a community business in the history of AAWL.
The sponsorship already helped 28 pets get adopted so far and they hope to get a few hundred more. So far they have been able to help 791 pets get adopted in the last two years.
It all started in 2019 when Bob Colabianchi met a dog, Beemer, at an AAWL event at the Chapman BMW. A press release from AAWL says Beemer and two others were found abandoned in poor health in a bad situation in northern Arizona.
AAWL worked with Rural Rescue partners to rescue them and get them the medical attention they needed so they could find a furever home. Colabianchi fostered Beemer for a while and eventually adopted him. He thought continuing this program would help bring other dogs and families together.
For more information, go to aawl.org