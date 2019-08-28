GILBERT AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Forget those pesky hunger pangs, some students at Perry High School have an appetite for spreading kindness. They call themselves the Lunch Bunch and they quench the thirst for friendship.
“I realized I was part of that group that was sitting alone and wanted other people to talk to,” said Sophia Smith, a senior at Perry High School who remembers being the new girl. “I didn't have a lot of friends, it was hard to meet people and I realized it wasn't just me having that same issue.”
So, Sophia got an idea.
“The idea of Lunch Bunch is to make sure that no one at lunch is sitting by themselves that wants people to interact with and sit with during lunch,” said Sophia.
The mission is to make sure no one is starving for friendship.
The Lunch Bunch was a blessing for senior Camryn Funston who remembers feeling overwhelmed and alone, sitting by the C building, when Sophia approached.
“She was like, ‘you want to come sit with us,’ and I was like yeah why not,” said Funston who has since forged some great friendships. “I have been hanging out with them, we've had sleepovers and hung out at the mall and stuff after school.”
Now Camryn helps the Lunch Bunch pay it forward, reaching out to other students feeling invisible.
Guidance counselor Holli Cagle couldn't be prouder of the Lunch Bunch. “I want kids to realize the power they have to make someone's day and how far that goes.”
Sophia will graduate this year, but her Lunch Bunch legacy will continue to feed the soul.