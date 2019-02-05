PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Can you imagine running every single day for a week? What about a month? Or even a year?
For many people, it seems like an impossible task – squeezing in a run on Christmas, Thanksgiving, family vacations and birthdays.
But, there are no off days for 16-year-old Jaycee Burgess.
She laces up her running shoes and hits the pavement every single day – no matter what.
The high school junior just celebrated a big milestone! She has jogged at least a mile for 600 consecutive days, which is more than a year and a half.
It all started with a challenge from her cross country coach in 2017 at Centennial High School. He pushed Burgess and the other athletes to run 60 days in a row, but this overachiever wanted to do more. Her original goal was to get to 100 consecutive days.
But, she didn’t stop there. She added 500 more!
“I thought I probably would have stopped by now,” Burgess said.
The loyal runner has a new goal of running 1,000 consecutive days. “I probably won’t stop until I hurt myself,” Burgess said with a laugh.
The teen is inspiring others to get moving including her parents and sisters. Burgess says one of the best parts about running is bonding with her family while out on a run or jog together!
"She has ran..."?
