PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New this year at Peoria’s All-American Festival is a sensory room for persons with disabilities where they can experience the festivities but have a place to go that’s quiet and not overwhelming.
The City of Peoria is excited to announce the opening of the Sensory Recovery Room to this year’s All American Festival on July 4th.
The Sensory Recovery Room will be available during the duration of the event for children, teens, adults with sensory processing needs or those on the autism spectrum to have a calming, sensory-friendly space.
The room will contain calming lights, sensory seating, and noise cancelling headphones, weighted lap blankets and sensory boards.
The room will be located in the Visitor’s Clubhouse, accessible through the 1st base concourse in the main stadium.
Sensory Kits will also be available to check out during the event. Sensory Kits will include headphones, fidget toys, etc.
The All-American Festival will be at Peoria Sports Complex on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
