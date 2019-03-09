PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5)-- Hearing that "buzzing sound?" That's a Peoria farm making some fresh honey. Now, you have a chance to make one yourself.
The Honey Five Farms in Peoria is offering some hands-on beekeeping classes
The farm along with local group Phoenix Beekeepers are teaching participants on how to make honey using a beehive.
Honey Hive Farms officials say they deliver bee packages for free in the months of April and May.
Honey Hive Farms officials say their designs and produces their own USA made tools and equipment.
They also offer a small hand picked line of supplies. Officials added that they do not believe in overwhelming new beekeepers & like to keep it simple.
The classes costs $50 per student.
For more information, visit honeyhivefarms.com.
