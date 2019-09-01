PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- There’s a food cart in the City of Peoria giving job experience to some who have never had a job.
It’s called Prickly Pete. It’s a program that employs individuals with developmental disabilities.
Every Tuesday and Thursday the cart sets up at the Peoria Main Library.
Jodi Roth- Jones runs the program where the individuals are employed by the City of Peoria.
“They are learning about tracking and budgeting and money skills and again customer service talking to people in the community,” said Roth-Jones.
The program gives the workers the opportunity to meet people in the community, receive their food handling licenses and get paid.
“Food in our culture is so important that we do a lot around it. If they’ve got an understanding of buying and cooking skills and they can learn these things, then they are being part of a community,” said Roth-Jones.
Lisa Natham’s son Peter is in the program. Even though he’s non verbal, his mother is thrilled for him to have this opportunity.
“ This just really does my heart good because this is kind of a dream that Ive had for my son since he was a little boy that he could become a part of his community,” said Nathan.
Not only do the employee sell the food at the Prickly Pete food cart, they also cook most items.
The employees prepare, cook and get the items ready to sell at the Peoria Community Center kitchen.
Roth-Jones said some of the main ingredients for the food cart items come from their community garden.
“We grow things like zucchini, carrots and we can take those products out from what we grow and take them to our kitchen. Prep them, prepare them make carrot muffins, turn them into zucchini bread and then sell them here at the cart,” said Roth-Jones.
You can visit the Prickly Pete food cart every Tuesday and Thursday at the Peoria Main Library from 9-11:30a.