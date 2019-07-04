PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fireworks aren’t the only highlight of Peoria’s All-American Festival. On Thursday, July 4, there will be games, entertainment, live music from Cadillac Angels and Surfin’ USA and more.
The event’s festivities will begin when gates open at 5 p.m., including entertainment, food-eating contests, the 7th annual cornhole tournament, family-friendly activities, inflatables and two 43-foot waterslides to keep everyone cool.
[READ MORE: Peoria's 4th of July All-American Festival now offers a sensory recovery room]
New this year, admission and parking are free. No need to park and watch, come inside and enjoy the party. Wristbands are available for $5 for kid activities and food concessions and cold beer will also be available.
The Peoria Food Challenge, sponsored by Sonic, features three food-eating contests that test contestants with drinking a Route 44 size slush or eating three pounds of tater tots as fast as possible. In the hot dog eating contest, contestants try to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes.
[MORE EVENTS: Fourth of July events, activities across Arizona]
The cornhole tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. and features teams of two competing for cash prizes. Early registration is required.
Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.
Seating is on the plush lawn on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs and food. Items that cannot be brought into the event are glass containers, pets, canopies, oversized umbrellas, tents, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, alcohol, fireworks (including sparklers) and grills.
For security reasons, all bags, coolers and strollers will be checked at the gate.
For additional information about the All-American Festival or to register for the cornhole tournament, click here.
