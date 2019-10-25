PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsters and masked superheros will roam the Peoria Sports Complex for the city's annual, free Halloween Monster Bash.
The event is at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m.
New to the event this year is the "Sensory Room," a calming, sensory-friendly space for children, teens and adults with sensory processing needs.
In the room includes things like noise-canceling headphones, weighted blankets, plush chairs and soft toys. They will also have sensory kits available to check out during the event.
Entrance is free, however, families are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the St. Mary's/Westside Food Bank Alliance.
Unlimited activity/ride wristbands will be available for $5. A ropes course ticket is also available for purchase for $5.
Events include inflatables, a rock wall, arts and crafts, carnival-style games, euro bungee, ring of fire, hayrides, the dino crew, and more.
A costume contest will be held for children up to 12 years old. The scariest and most creative costumes will be awarded in each age group.
If you want to go trick-or-treating, the Monster Bash is the perfect safe place for kids. Plenty of free candy will be throughout the complex.
Plus, if your child has a food allergy, the "Teal Pumpkin Program" is returning to this year's event. The program offers an alternative for kids where candy treats are not an option and can cause life-threatening situations.
