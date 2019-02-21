TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation revealed the race shirt and medal for the 15th Annual Pat's Run Thursday morning.
The race will take place in Tempe on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
This year's race theme is all about Tillman's time with the Arizona Cardinals. The race shirts will feature the number he wore for the Cardinals, #40, for the first time in Pat's Run history.
Previous shirts featured a #42 which was his number when he played at ASU.
Participants in the race will also receive the third part of the 4-part collector series medal when they cross the finish line in Sun Devil Stadium.
The race begins at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus and winds through Tempe to finish at Sun Devil Stadium.
Arizona’s Family is a proud sponsor of the 15th annual Pat’s Run. 3TV & CBS5 have been honored to support the Pat Tillman Foundation by participating in this event for a third year.
Tillman was a standout football star at ASU and continued his athletic career by playing professionally for the Arizona Cardinals. In the wake of the 9/11 tragedy, Tillman left the NFL to serve in the military for his country.
In 2004, Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart.
Proceeds from Pat’s Run benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships and support for military veterans and their spouses.
Pat's Run is nearly 80 percent sold out with only 6,000 registration slots left!
Register today at PatsRun.com
