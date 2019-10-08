PEORIA/GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do busy nights have you depending on fast food as an alternative to home-cooked meals? If so, there is a meal prep service here in Arizona that can help you save time and eat healthily.
Citrus Pear conducts classes two to three times a week consisting of 10 to 15 people at Albertsons locations in Peoria and Gilbert. Every person in the class will take home up to 40 healthy meals that can be stored in the freezer and, on those busy nights, be thrown in the pressure cooker or slow cooker when ready to eat.
[WATCH: Healthy meal prep service in Gilbert and Peoria gives parents a hand with dinner]
Registered dietitians create the menus and can accommodate food allergies or preferences. To sign up for your desired menu and date, you can register online. Larger families of six to eight people can request 10 meals while smaller families of three to four can request 20 meals.
Private classes, a popular option for a fun night out, can also be arranged.
The only thing participants have to do to prepare for classes is to bring a cooler to take meals home. Citrus Pear takes care of the meal planning, grocery shopping for fresh ingredients and everything else need to meal prep.
McKenzie Rockwood, registered dietitian and Citrus Pear owner, revealed how she launched the business.
"As a busy mom of three boys, I understand how crazy life can get and oftentimes healthy eating becomes more like a dream than a reality,” said Rockwood in a press release. “I started Citrus Pear because I wanted anyone who struggles with busy schedules, menu planning, finding meal variety or simply doesn't enjoy cooking, to still be able to provide a healthy meal for their family.”
Citrus Pear now has 23 locations throughout Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Colorado and Nevada.
Prices of classes are listed below.
- $189 for 10 meals feeding 6-8 people
- $199 for 20 meals feeding 3-4 people
- $328 for 20 meals that feed 6-8 people
- $340 for 40 meals that feed 3-4.