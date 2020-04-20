(Good Morning Arizona) -- Life has changed in so many ways over the last month. One of the biggest challenges for families is adjusting to online learning.​ But you are not alone, parents! ​

Fifteen experts are joining forces this week for the Pandemic Parenting Virtual Conference.​ It's being put on by the Village.me website, a parenting community that aims to address a lot of misinformation that's out there.​​

"Teachers are scrambling; parents are scrambling. These experts are here to cut through the noise and to offer you some really practical suggestions for a) you're not alone, and b) do this, not that," said Katey McPherson. She's a "digital wellness advocate" who is taking part in conference.

🡕 Register for free @ www.village.me/about-pandemic-parenting

Interviews and presentations will address all sorts of issues stemming from distance learning to behavioral problems during this unprecedented time. From how to handle stress to how to manage screen time, the topics will vary from toddler/preschool age to seniors in high school.​​ Questions will include:

How do I help my fifth-grader in transition to middle school

How do I deal with younger children and remote learning?

What do I say to my senior who won't have a graduation [ceremony] and won't go to prom?

"[There are] all sorts of different issues out there with emotions running high," McPherson said.

The experts involved in the Pandemic Parenting Virtual Conference hope to create a sustainable community that will continue.​​ The new videos launch daily at 1 p.m. today through Thursday, April 23. Each video lasts 15-20 minutes.​ Those videos will be available to watch for free for 24 hours.​ Unlimited access is available by paid subscription.