PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 89-year-old Valley great grandmother got in her last local hike before tackling the world's tallest free-standing in the world.
Anne Lorimor of Paradise Valley spent Saturday morning with a group of supporters hiking a trail in Phoenix's Dreamy Draw Recreation Area near the 51 and Northern.
She leaves tomorrow for her big trip to Africa Sunday to conquer Mt. Kilimanjaro, the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.
It'll be her second time climbing to the summit.
Back in 2015, Lorimor broke the Guinness Book World Record for being the oldest woman to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro.
It was quite the challenge.
"I didn't have the proper gear and we went 20 hours without sleep. It was straight up the last 4,000 feet. That was hard. The rest wasn't. I was very much exhausted when I got to the top," said Lorimor.
She's convinced she's in much better shape now because she's been working out with a personal trainer and hiking every day.
Her 2019 goal is to be the oldest person to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro.
The reason? To help underprivileged kids, those homeless or in foster care.
"I want to see that they know their options and then they're given the tools to be what they really want to be in life," explained Lorimor.
Lorimor doesn't just love to hike. She's also dedicated her life to helping website called creatingexciting futures.org.
Her best advice for someone trying to physically or figuratively climb a mountain? "Choose your own thing and step by step go and do it."
Greg Homer, GM of AZ Excel Roofing is helping make her trip possible.
Homer will also be hiking with her in Africa.
"She's extremely inspiring," said Homer.
Lorimor and her group plan to leave Phoenix Sunday. They're expected to arrive in Africa July 5 and start hiking Mt. Killiminjaro July 12. Lorimor is scheduled to reach the summit July 19.
To learn more about Lorimor and her foundation, visit creatingexcitingfutures.org
