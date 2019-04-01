PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- One of the most anticipated Superhero movies has an Arizona connection! Asher Angel, a Paradise Valley teenager, is starring in "Shazam!" Asher takes on the role of Billy Batson, a kid living with a Foster family in Philadelphia, who ends up becoming Earth’s "mightiest mortal.” I headed to New York City to sit down with the actor and his co-star Jack Dylan Grazer.
Warner Brothers hosted the press junket at the J.W. Marriott Essex House, steps from Central Park, the perfect location for a couple of millennials. Determined to get the inside scoop, I brought gifts from home to win them over quickly, two Arizona Harkins Theatres Loyalty Cups. Asher loved them, having grown up screening many movies at Harkins. “Oh I recognize those!” he exclaimed. However, I probably should have saved the gifts for the end of the interview, as the two proceeded to us them as megaphones, having fun playing and making noises with them. “Maybe this wasn’t the best idea,” I joked. Kids will be kids.
Angel's history is inspiring, especially for any young wanna-be actor. He spent years making the rounds in the Arizona theater world, appearing in many Desert Stages Theater productions, which began at the age of five. His parents were his biggest champions and made sure he had every opportunity to do what he loved. Growing up, he made a deal with his mom, Coco, that if he put in the work in Arizona, she’d take him to Los Angeles. The deal worked. For the past few years, Angel’s made a name for himself, playing Jonah Beck on the popular Disney Channel show, "Andi Mack.” Before his 14th birthday, he had roles in "Criminal Minds," and "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn." He also landed a few big screen roles, including, "Jolene," and "Hate form a Distance." This weekend features his largest role to date.
Excited at landing the huge part, Angel’s first order of business was heading to the local Comic Book store. His mission was to learn everything he could about Shazam. “I just went up and said, 'Hey can I get some comics?' Angel laughs.
Even though Angel and “Shazam” star Zachary Levi don’t share any on-screen time together, the two have become close. Most of Angel’s scenes are shared with 15-year-old co-star Jack Dylan Grazer. Grazer plays “Freddy”, another boy living in the Foster home with Batson. He tries to bond with Billy and attempts to win him over with his love of Superheroes. “I was really kind of nervous initially," Grazer says. “I was tepid stepping into this role," he tells me. "That never happens. I don’t know, maybe it was the pressure of being in a superhero movie. Maybe I wasn’t ready. But then I was ready and I knocked it out of the park. “Angel laughs and pretends to swing a baseball bat. “You’re welcome audiences,” Grazer says jokingly. The bond between the two friends is palpable.
Angel agrees he shared Grazer’s initial feelings. “I was nervous, yes,” Angel explains. “It was really awkward at first, but I feel like, we clicked. I feel like we even clicked more after filming." Traveling to Comic Con together and doing re-shoots for the film bought them even closer. “We had sleepovers almost every night,” Grazer says.
In the film, Levi’s “Shazam" and Grazer’s ‘Freddy’ head to a real-estate office to try and buy a Lair, something most superheroes have. We asked the Arizonan what we’d find in his lair, if he had one. “I’m a huge basketball fan, so a basketball court for sure," he says. Of course, he loves the Phoenix Suns! "I mean, literally everything," he adds. "A bowling alley, movie theater…” Grazer weighs in, “an abacus!” I laugh. “Definitely,” Angel responds. “And then I’d have a little tunnel so I could go to his lair, and he could come to mine.” Now their minds are racing. “But it would be a roller coaster tunnel! Sick! Can we get this lair now?” Grazer yells. “That was torture! I need this lair."
Angel has yet to bring his friend to Arizona, but says when he does, he says he’d like to take him to the skateparks. “He can teach me some ‘McTwists’. I’m working on it, a ‘board slide.’ No, I’ll take him everywhere,” Asher says. “Take me to Harkins,’ Grazer yells! "I’ll take him to a steak dinner, because I know he loves steak, so a steakhouse.” It’s a good thing Arizona has a lot of great dinner spots to pick from. You can catch “Shazam!”this weekend, whether food is involved or not.
