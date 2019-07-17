PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since opening its doors 25 years ago, P.F. Chang’s is launching a Lettuce Wrap Contest on July 16 – to find their next great idea!
Submit your best ideas for P.F. Chang’s next new Lettuce Wrap dish at lettucewraps.com from July 16-30 for a chance to win $25,000, a trip to Las Vegas and bragging rights!
One lucky person with the best idea will be chosen on Sept. 7 and win $25K and a trip to Las Vegas for the cook off, plus major bragging rights because their idea will come to life on P.F. Chang’s menus across the U.S.
Two runners up will also be chosen and they will win $5,000 each plus the free trip to Vegas.
