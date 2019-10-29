PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What's for breakfast in your house?
Cereal is the standard for a lot of people but a new trend in oatmeal is picking up steam and one local company is leading the way.
Oats Overnight is capitalizing on our need for something quick, healthy, and real for breakfast.
Company founder and CEO Brian Tate started making Overnight Oats as part of his own fitness routine but got tired of having to gather the ingredients every night.
He was betting that if he was looking for an easier way, other people were too.
"So what this is is a whole food meal replacement instead of a powder experience that most meal replacements offer," he explained. "People are moving away from cereal, it's kind of dying in the US and it's getting replaced by healthy meal replacements, lower in sugar, and overall better for you."
So he walked away from the poker tables he had called home for more than a decade where he had achieved tremendous success, and gambled on a new business.
"I actually quit at the peak of my career in poker so everybody thought I was crazy to start an oatmeal company so it was pretty wild," he said.
Poker was the only profession he had ever known, starting right out of high school.
"I was a professional poker player for 12 years. Really right out of high school, started playing online and eventually moved to Los Angeles, Las Vegas to play high-stakes cash games."
In just four years, Oats Overnight has grown from Tate's kitchen to a ten-thousand-square-foot facility in Tempe where they produce 15-thousand packages a day and ship to customers all over the world.
They started with green apple cinnamon but now have nine flavors including blueberry, maple pancake, even caffeinated versions like chai latte and mocha dream.
Right now, they're only sold online but that will change next year when they'll be available in several retail stores.