PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a 6-year-old Phoenix girl found out there were people in her community who didn't have a place to call home, she took action.
Ellie, 6, asked her parents if she could set up a lemonade sale and use the money she raises to help the homeless.
Her parents were so excited their daughter wanted to help those in need, they agreed to let her host her own sale.
What they didn't expect was the success she would end up having.
The entire neighborhood came out to buy lemonade, helping Ellie raise more than $100 in two hours.
On Saturday, Ellie and her parents are set to visit Phoenix Rescue Mission's Changing Lives Center to donate the money she raised.
Ellie will meet some of the women and children who will benefit from her donation during her visit.
yeah, that's gonna help princess... why do parents allow these young SJW's do be so dumb?
