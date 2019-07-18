SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Show Low boy is defying the odds by overcoming a physical challenge so he can shine on the baseball field.
As an infant, Ryan and Kira Brewer say their son Trigg displayed behavior unlike their other children at that age.
Their concern eventually turned into a big medical scare.
“He kept having seizure after seizure,” said Ryan.
Their son was rushed to a hospital in Tucson, where the family faced a tough choice.
“We either give him medication to stop the seizures, but it could make his brain bleed and he could die, or we just wait out the seizures. That’s what we decided to do,” said Ryan.
The seizures eventually stopped, but Trigg’s MRI showed extensive brain damage.
“He [the doctor] showed us an image of Trigg’s brain and our hearts just dropped. It was just dark. There was so much brain damage, and we really didn’t know if he was going to walk, if he was going to be able to eat or have a normal life,” said Kira.
As a result, Trigg lost the use of his right arm.
“Trigg hasn’t missed a beat. When he was learning to crawl he couldn’t put pressure on that arm. So, he would crawl like a tripod basically. He got around everywhere. It didn’t stop him at all,” said Ryan and Kira Brewer.
From riding a bike to playing video games and swimming with friends, Trigg found a way to be just like his friends.
“I listen to my heart the most. That’s the most important thing in my body,” said Trigg.
“His friends will say, 'Hey! You can’t do that. You only have one arm.' And he’ll say, 'I can still do everything you guys can do. Watch me,” said Ryan.
That includes Trigg’s favorite sport baseball. The 10-year-old plays first base and even pitches for his little league team.
“When he pitches, he doesn’t have the best fastball in the whole wide world but he’s consistent. He throws strikes. He modifies how he has to do things. He puts his glove on his hands to catch it. Then he flips it off quick. Then throws it. Then switches it back quick,” said Ryan.
Trigg’s competitiveness earned the respect of his teammates and opponents.
“I’m just like them. I can catch a ball. I can run. I can bat. I can do all sorts of things,” said Trigg.
Aside from his friends and family, Trigg’s elementary school principal, Kevin Hall, also became one of his biggest cheerleaders.
“I said, 'Hey! We have a relation. We both have one hand,'” said Trigg.
At age three, Hall lost his arm in an industrial accident.
“Life presents some challenges sometimes. The thing I love about Trigg, is he doesn’t let a challenge hold him back,” said Hall.
Both say the bond they share sets an example that one should never lose faith in their own ability.
“I tell myself, 'You’re not an alien or something like that. You’re a human. You can play. You can catch. You can bat,'” said Trigg.
“He just loves life,” said Kira.
“The smile on his face afterward, that’s just what life is all about,” said Ryan.
Trigg’s determination is a reminder to many in his community that any challenge can be conquered.
“People say you can’t do that. I say, watch me,” said Trigg.
