CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Trey Lane and his family in Chandler faced the tough truth that Trey would have a hard life ahead of him when he was born with a rare genetic disorder.
It took several years of doctors and specialist to finally get a correct diagnosis. Trey has something called Mucopolysaccharidosis IV-A or MPS 4-A.
The condition affects his bones and muscles. Trey gets 5-hour enzyme infusions once a week, which he's needed since he was a toddler. It has been a long road to get where he is today with numerous surgeries, undergoing clinical studies and enduring issues with his ears and eyes.
"If you look at him, he might look like he's 3 or 4," said his mom Cami Cuomo-Lane. "But he's wise beyond his years. Just talk to him and you'll see he's normal like everybody else."
Trey never complains. Never.
The 14-years-old is only 36-inches tall and can’t play sports, can’t do a lot of things. He was recently granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Trey wished to have his own business, making T-shirts with his “Tough Truth” motto. He came up with the idea and the logo on his own.
"My logo is a cross. It says tough across then truth down. it means I'm tough and I believe in my own truth," he described.
The T-shirt business is another way he shares his story. What Trey doesn't realize is that he inspires others along the way.
"When he was diagnosed, they gave us a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years," his mom said holding back tears.
Trey turned 14 in April.
"He will live far beyond that. He's already proven doctors wrong," said Cuomo-Lane.
Trey hopes to sell enough T-shirts to one day be able to buy a mobility device to help him get around and to buy a car retro-fitted for his small size, when he’s old enough to drive.
This kid knows no boundaries. Trey's message to other facing tough times: "Never give up."
To check out Trey's t-shirts and support his business, go to www.toughtruth3.com
