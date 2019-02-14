(3TV/CBS 5) -- The Team Bradley Bear Foundation was launched by Edward and Elissa Cassavant, in honor of their baby boy Bradley, who died at thirteen months old in 2013.
Bradley was their first born and appeared perfectly healthy until a startling moment at about three months.
"He was sitting in a little chair next to us and his eyes went- they call it sundown where your eyes look down and then they are locked and they don't come up," his mother says. "That evening he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called ATRT," Edward Cassavant says.
What would follow is a parent's worst nightmare: surgery to remove a brain tumor, months and months of chemotherapy.
Through their time at Phoenix Children's Hospital they'd see other families going through similar crises, and take notice of the children who were left alone while the parents were working.
In those moments, while Bradley was still fighting for his life, the seed was planted for the Team Bradley Bear Foundation. On March 2, Team Bradley Bear will host its fifth 5k Walk/Run and funds will support families whose kids are battling life-threatening illness.
To donate or apply for funds to help, visit www.teambradleybear.com
The Cassavant family has since welcomed two daughters into their lives and a third is on her way. They feel Bradley's blessing them now, although they will never stop missing him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.