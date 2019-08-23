MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- To understand Calafia, you have to understand the name.
"The Calafia is a slang name for a microbus in Tijuana that's found on the streets of Tijuana," says owner Adolfo Torres.
[WATCH: A family tradition in Mesa is Best Taco place]
That is where Phoenix Magazine's Best Of The Valley tacos were born.
Torres is actually carrying on the family tradition his parents started decades ago.
"They used to have a little taco cart in the streets of Tijuana. I was about 9 years old when my parents decided to open the cart on one of the busy boulevards in Tijuana. That's how I got introduced to the taco business," according to Torres.
Here's the secret. They start with homemade tortillas, add marinated carne asada, grilled chicken or tacos al pastor.
Torres attributes the flavor to "our meats. The season of our meats are very simple but classic."
Although all of the tacos seem to have customers coming back for more, Torres admits their cabeza tacos have really wowed.
"A lot of our customers are not sure to request that because cabeza translates to head, so it is the head part of the cow. But we use the cheek and it's become so popular once our customers try it, they fall in love," said Torres.
And if you don't eat meat, don't worry because you can order their nopales tacos or order off their secret menu with the Naked Molita.
"We eliminate our tortillas. Traditionally a molita is two tortillas sandwich style. We eliminate that and replace it with cheese after frying it. Inside there's more cheese, and you can add a choice of meat. This option is very Keto-friendly," says Torres.
Tacos Calafia has two location in the West Valley. Click here to see a location nearest you.