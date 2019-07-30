PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A soldier found out a day before he was deployed that he was going to be a father. Now, nearly 11 months later, he met his newborn boy in Phoenix.
Jazmin Coronado and her husband Robert had been trying to get pregnant since their first year of marriage but doctors said that they couldn't have kids.
Miraculously, however, the day before Robert deployed for Kuwait, they found out she was pregnant.
"He was packing his bags and something just told me to take a test," Jazmin said. "I took a test and it was positive.
"I remember being so excited, I'm starting to scream. He's like, 'What's wrong? Is there a spider in the bathroom.'"
Robert has been deployed since Nov. 25, working in communications for the armed forces.
Although he hasn't been present for Jazmin's pregnancy and the birth of their baby boy, they've done their best with Facetime.
He was supposed to be home in June but his orders were extended.
"They were like, 'He might be home in August, he might be home in September, he might be home in October, we just can't tell you when he's going to be home," Jazmin said.
But now, Robert finally returned home, on a flight from Austin, to meet little RJ.
"He says, 'Oh I'm not nervous, I'm excited. I won't cry.' But I'm telling him, 'The moment you see your son and you hold him and you hear his little heart beat and his little hands,' I'm telling him, 'You're going to cry,'" Jazmin said.
