PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Musical Instrument Museum in north Phoenix was recognized by the Best of the Valley list not once, but in four different categories.
First, the MIM was awarded "Best Place for Me Time." The MIM hands out headphones to guests that allows them to move through the museum at their own pace. It's a multi-media experience where visitors can see the instruments, learn more about them from a narrator through the headphones and even hear the instruments they are looking at via the recording.
It is an easy way to enjoy the afternoon and lose yourself in the beauty of the facility. The MIM boasts more than 13,000 exhibits from all over the world.
"We want folks to understand that they are not unlike people in Ethiopia or Asia or in other parts of the world," says April Salomon, MIM executive director. "We all celebrate with music. We use it in many different forms and everyone can appreciate that."
The MIM also has what is called the "Experience Gallery," where guests can play a wide variety of instruments themselves.
Besides the galleries, the MIM also has a theater, which earned the museum two more awards on the "Best of the Valley" list. The venue was named "Best Concert Acoustics" and "Most Eclectic Event Calendar."
"We try to bring in as many styles of music to enrich the people of Phoenix to give them the opportunity to hear something they might not have ever heard before," said Patrick Murphy, the theater manager.
"We see iconic performers in American music like Aaron Neville, Judy Collins, Lyle Lovett and emerging artists that are really wonderful," explains Lowell Pickett, the MIM artistic director.
More than 70,000 visitors saw a show at the MIM Theater in 2018. However, the venue only has 300 seats. It was designed so there is not a bad seat in the house and is an intimate venue.
"This is the crown jewel of the Musical Instrument Museum," says Murphy. "I like to think of this space as where the museum comes to life. You come here and discover more about the world, discover more about yourself."
All of that coupled together helped the MIM receive it's four recognition: Best Museum!