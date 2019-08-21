PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From the extreme heat to the monsoon storms, our summertime weather can send Valley drivers to the mechanic on a regular basis.
If you need a repair, Phoenix Magazine says there’s only one place you should go.
Martin’s Auto Repair was voted the Best Auto Mechanic Shop of 2019, thanks to the trustworthy staff and their solid reputation.
It was a humble beginning for owner Dave Martin, who grew up working in his dad’s central Phoenix auto shop.
“We started by pulling weeds out of the planters, sweeping the parking lot and cleaning bathrooms, then we moved up to pumping gas,” Martin said.
But it wasn’t as simple as it sounds. Martin did all this while confined to a wheelchair. He was born with spina bifida and has never been able to walk, but that didn’t stop him from following his dreams.
“When I was younger, there wasn’t too much that was ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990) compliant, so I had to learn how to go around it, over it or through it. I always had to figure out how to do it,” he said.
The weed puller turned mechanic eventually became a business owner.
“It was always a challenge but I always looked forward to it, because I wanted to make sure I could do it and I’m too stubborn to turn back,” Martin said.
Over the last 15 years, Martin’s solid reputation and reliability have earned him many accolades along with glowing reviews.
“You won’t have to worry about getting ripped off. Dave’s shop is honest. They are always going to tell you what you need to get fixed right away and what you can wait on and how much it is going to get cost,” longtime customer Aaron Alvarez said.
Martin prides himself not just on the car service, but the customer service.
“The customer and everybody feels more comfortable when you know the process and what they’re doing and why. We always make sure to explain it in a way that they understand it and show them what they’re doing,” Martin said.
Martin and his team of mechanics keep busy, working on 60-plus cars a month.
“We do everything in our power to make sure that car is safe when it leaves our shop and that we take care of their car for them because it’s a big investment,” he said.
For decades, he’s been protecting people’s investments all while teaching his customers an important life lesson: never let obstacles wreck your dreams.