(3TV) -- You have seen him fill in for April from time to time delivering your forecast, but now Ian is delivering the moves on the dance floor!
It is all part of the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona’s Dancing with the Stars fundraiser which is Friday, Feb. 22.
[RELATED: Dancing to raise money for kidney fundraiser brings twists]
But it is about more than just dancing.
Just ask the Frederico family of Tucson.
“It’s very, very difficult to know that she has to face this,” said Ruben Federico.
Federico, his daughter Erica, and many in their family are dealing with a hereditary kidney disease.
“Looking at me, you wouldn’t notice anything, but it’s all internal,” Erica said. “I would say it’s a lot. You go through daily pain, keeping my high blood pressure under control.”
Several of her aunts and uncles have had kidney transplants, and sadly, her aunt Rachael passed away from kidney disease.
Erica has avoided dialysis, an artificial filtering of the blood by machine, but eventually, without a transplant, she will have to get it.
The sacrifices with this disease have been great.
“I've chosen not to have kids,” Erica said. “Because I don’t want it to progress through the family because I think it will stop with me.”
Ruben said organizations like the kidney foundation are so important to families like his.
“They all disseminate information, among themselves and provide additional support with regard to information, qualified people, people who are researchers,” he said.
The hope is soon, Erica can get on a transplant list, her blood type is O-Positive.
Until then she will do her best to stay healthy and keep hope alive.
“I think if you can stay focused on the positive, then you can get through it just fine.”
If you would like to donate to the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.