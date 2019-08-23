GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When fourth-grade teacher Holly McEvoy first walked through the doors of Fit Body Bootcamp in Glendale, she battled anxiety and depression.
"I preach getting your life to these kids that I teach who are in poverty and some serious situations. You have to work for what you want, and you can do anything you set your mind to," said McEvoy. "So that's basically what I decided to do in my 40s, was get my life."
Over the course of a year, each workout not only strengthened her body but also strengthened her spirit.
"'I've never found anything that heals you more than a group of people who encourage you and have faith in you," said McEvoy.
Today, McEvoy is 40 pounds lighter. She's lost 9 inches off her waist and has melted away 15% percent body fat.
"We are first and foremost here to change lives," said Kelly Sullens, owner of Fit Body Bootcamp.
This year, Fit Body Bootcamp won Phoenix Magazine's "Best of the Valley." Readers were encouraged to vote for their favorite workouts and gyms. Fit Body Bootcamp's members made their voices heard.
"'It's like personal training in a group setting, where you've got all these people who know your name, and you have the best time ever. It takes your mind off of the fact that you're working out," said Sullens.
The 30-minute class, led by a coach, changes daily.
"We combine both strength and cardio exercises to help build and lower the heart rate to be able to get maximum fat burning effects," said Sullens.
Movements are designed for both men and women, all shapes, all sizes and all abilities.
"Mountain climbers. We've got pull-ups today. We do a lot with our Bosu balls. We do a lot with our battle ropes, waves, things like that, a lot of free weights as well, so bicep curls, overhead presses," said Sullens.
With high energy music and a sense of comradery, those who come to Fit Body Bootcamp say it's easy to want to be here.
Meanwhile, McEvoy is working on new goals, decreasing body fat and encouraging others to join her.
"Just do it. Step out of your comfort zone. It's really where growth happens. It's really where you find just the best things in life and just that you can do things that you don't know you can do when you have a community of people supporting you," said McEvoy.
On average, a member is expected to burn about 300 to 500 calories before the 30-minute class is over. With 275 people who currently belong to this gym, Sullens hopes to open another one in January 2020.